Former deputy sheriff sentenced, endangered childa s welfare
A Pike County deputy sheriff at the time of his arrest, John Conte, 59, of East Stroudsburg, was sentenced Wednesday to two and a half to five years in state prison after a jury convicted him of endangering a child's welfare, Assistant District Attorney Michael Rakaczewski said. Conte originally was charged with committing multiple sexual offenses against a woman when she was between ages 4 and 8. At the time, she was living with her family in Long Pond, but left alone with Conte when victimized by him, a Pocono Mountain Regional Police affidavit states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Jun 18
|Great Cheeto
|681
|PA sucks (Jan '07)
|Jun 14
|Pagrunt
|12
|former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes
|Jun 10
|Nelson
|3
|prepare to survive.
|Jun 7
|adam
|1
|skyliners drum & bugle corps hosting dca show o...
|Jun 7
|SkylinersDBCorps
|1
|check youtube for skytran.
|Jun 1
|simone
|1
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 28
|Hehehehe
|10
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC