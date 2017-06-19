Former deputy sheriff sentenced, enda...

Former deputy sheriff sentenced, endangered childa s welfare

A Pike County deputy sheriff at the time of his arrest, John Conte, 59, of East Stroudsburg, was sentenced Wednesday to two and a half to five years in state prison after a jury convicted him of endangering a child's welfare, Assistant District Attorney Michael Rakaczewski said. Conte originally was charged with committing multiple sexual offenses against a woman when she was between ages 4 and 8. At the time, she was living with her family in Long Pond, but left alone with Conte when victimized by him, a Pocono Mountain Regional Police affidavit states.

