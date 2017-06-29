ESASD inches toward contract agreement
Four months after fact finding and 10 months since the most recent contract expired, East Stroudsburg Area School District has inched closer to a settlement with its teachers' union. “We put a proposal on the table May 30,” said Gary Summers, chairman of the school board.
