Eastburg parade celebrates cultures Updated at
Various organizations march in a parade through East Stroudsburg on Saturday, June 24, 2017. Coordinated by Monroe County's African-American Network, the parade celebrates the different ethnic cultures represented in the Poconos' diverse population.
