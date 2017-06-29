Dominican businessman accused of cons...

Dominican businessman accused of conspiring with Pa. cigar importer in tax fraud case

The owner of a cigar manufacturing company in the Dominican Republic was indicted Wednesday on a charge of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. related to federal tobacco excise tax fraud. Jose Dominguez, 52, is accused of conspiring to evade excises taxes with an importer of large cigars in East Stroudsburg from 2009 to 2012, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney's office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

