District and teachers still at odds over contract
After more than 700 days, the Stroudsburg Area School District's teachers are still operating without contracts and despite recent talks neither side expects an agreement in the coming weeks. While sides remain optimistic, both admit there are still certain issues that need to be resolved before coming to an agreement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes
|Sat
|Nelson
|3
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Sat
|Ann
|678
|prepare to survive.
|Jun 7
|adam
|1
|skyliners drum & bugle corps hosting dca show o...
|Jun 7
|SkylinersDBCorps
|1
|check youtube for skytran.
|Jun 1
|simone
|1
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 28
|Hehehehe
|10
|intersting places.
|May 28
|mike
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC