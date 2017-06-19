Cops: Man had no license for gun fired
A man allegedly fired a gun he had no license for at the time after his mother got into an argument with another woman Wednesday in Middle Smithfield Township. Thomas George Rarick, 23, of East Stroudsburg, is charged with carrying a gun without a license, reckless endangerment and propulsion of missiles onto a roadway.
