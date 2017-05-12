Community rallies to build Morey pavi...

Community rallies to build Morey pavillion

The playground at B.F. Morey Elementary School will look a bit different when schools starts up again in the fall thanks to the help of a couple local businesses. ESSA Bank and Charitable Trust Foundation is providing funds for a new pavilion on school property, while RKA Construction is providing the school on West Main Street in Stroudsburg with free labor.

