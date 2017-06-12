Charcuterie exhibits mother and daughtera s art Updated at
During the next two months, customers at The Charcuterie restaurant in Stroudsburg will get to enjoy the art work on display there from Lorena Roman Piccione and her daughter, Stroudsburg High School student Valeria Osorio. "Lorena approached me a couple of months ago and expressed interest in displaying her and her daughter's work here," Charcuterie owner Tarah Probst said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PA sucks (Jan '07)
|Jun 14
|Pagrunt
|12
|former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes
|Jun 10
|Nelson
|3
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Jun 10
|Ann
|678
|prepare to survive.
|Jun 7
|adam
|1
|skyliners drum & bugle corps hosting dca show o...
|Jun 7
|SkylinersDBCorps
|1
|check youtube for skytran.
|Jun 1
|simone
|1
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 28
|Hehehehe
|10
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC