Charcuterie exhibits mother and daughtera s art Updated at

During the next two months, customers at The Charcuterie restaurant in Stroudsburg will get to enjoy the art work on display there from Lorena Roman Piccione and her daughter, Stroudsburg High School student Valeria Osorio. "Lorena approached me a couple of months ago and expressed interest in displaying her and her daughter's work here," Charcuterie owner Tarah Probst said.

