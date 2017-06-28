Chaotic Chase Captured in the Poconos
State Police were trying to stop a stolen vehicle Wednesday afternoon near Stroudsburg, and when the driver tried to take off a viewer caught it all on tape! You can see in the footage where state troopers threw out the stop strips along Rimrock Road, but the suspect swerved right around them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bloomsburg Fair returns with lineup of music, f... (Sep '16)
|5 hr
|Educated White Pe...
|3
|Welfare cheats need not apply
|9 hr
|Weatherly reckt
|7
|Protect the power grid.
|Wed
|William
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Jun 18
|Great Cheeto
|681
|PA sucks (Jan '07)
|Jun 14
|Pagrunt
|12
|former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes
|Jun 10
|Nelson
|3
|prepare to survive.
|Jun 7
|adam
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC