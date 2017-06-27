Car theft suspect stopped in Hamilton

Car theft suspect stopped in Hamilton

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Pocono Record

STROUDSBURG − A man suspected of stealing a vehicle in Lackawanna County was stopped near the new state police barracks in Hamilton Township after a chase Wednesday afternoon. Nicholas D. Bell, 29, of Scranton, hit two state police vehicles before finally being stopped near the Rimrock Drive barracks at about 2:50 p.m. Charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, reckless endangerment, fleeing/eluding and multiple traffic offenses, Bell is awaiting a district court hearing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stroudsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Protect the power grid. 7 hr William 1
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Jun 18 Great Cheeto 681
PA sucks (Jan '07) Jun 14 Pagrunt 12
former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes Jun 10 Nelson 3
prepare to survive. Jun 7 adam 1
skyliners drum & bugle corps hosting dca show o... Jun 7 SkylinersDBCorps 1
check youtube for skytran. Jun 1 simone 1
See all Stroudsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stroudsburg Forum Now

Stroudsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stroudsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Stroudsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,203 • Total comments across all topics: 282,101,813

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC