Area residents earn commencement medal at Marywood Updated at

Area residents earn commencement medal at Marywood
Maria Temples of Gouldsboro was awarded the Sister M. Margrete Kelley Medal for Distinction in Service at Marywood University's 2017 commencement ceremony. The Kelley Medal was donated by Anna G. Kirby in memory of her sister, Sister M. Margrete Kelley, IHM.
