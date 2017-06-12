Area residents charged with welfare...

Area residents charged with welfare...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Times News

The Pennsylvania Office of Inspector General filed welfare fraud charges against more than 130 people statewide between March 1 and April 30, 2017. The felony criminal charges were filed in cases where people fraudulently received public assistance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stroudsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
PA sucks (Jan '07) Jun 14 Pagrunt 12
former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes Jun 10 Nelson 3
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Jun 10 Ann 678
prepare to survive. Jun 7 adam 1
skyliners drum & bugle corps hosting dca show o... Jun 7 SkylinersDBCorps 1
check youtube for skytran. Jun 1 simone 1
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 28 Hehehehe 10
See all Stroudsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stroudsburg Forum Now

Stroudsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stroudsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Stroudsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,537 • Total comments across all topics: 281,824,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC