a Stories of Strouda celebrates townshipa s bicentennial Posted at

Jacqualyn J. James will participate in a meet-and-greet/book signing for “Stories of Stroud: The Evolution of Stroud Township” from 5 to 8 p.m. June 16 at the Glen Brook Golf Club, 1044 Hickory Valley Road, Stroudsburg. The event will take place in the club's Clubhouse Cafe and Historic John Stroud Home, and will feature hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar.
