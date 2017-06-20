2017 College Graduations

Marissa Manley, who graduated from East Stroudsburg University with dean's list status and magna cum laude honors, with a degree in special education and early childhood education. Clarkson University : Michael Patrick King received a bachelor of science degree with distinction in mechanical engineering, and aeronautical engineering on May 13. East Stroudsburg University : Marissa Manley graduated on May 6 with dean's list status and magna cum laude honors with a degree in special education and early childhood education.

