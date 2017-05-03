Top 5 Concerts of the Coming Week

Top 5 Concerts of the Coming Week

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: The Morning Call

With U2 touring to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its "The Joshua Tree" album, it's a good time to revisit the Bodeans. The group first captured the nation's ear with its roots-rock sound on its debut 1986 album "Love & Hope & Sex & Dreams," which got it voted Best New American Band in Rolling Stone magazine's readers poll.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stroudsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) Apr 21 Now_What- 7
East Bangor Dumping... (Jun '16) Apr 20 Nhugs 4
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Apr 7 facepalm Friday 663
News WILK, Steve Corbett part ways Mar '17 Rubicon con 1
Shawnee Academy to close (Feb '11) Mar '17 Onelove814 12
Help the paper carriers out. Mar '17 Mark 1
News Who was Roger King? (Feb '08) Mar '17 Elaine 40
See all Stroudsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stroudsburg Forum Now

Stroudsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stroudsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Stroudsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,156 • Total comments across all topics: 280,757,454

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC