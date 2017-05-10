Three face heroin charges after chance encounter in Blakeslee Updated at

District Justice Richard Claypool arraigned an East Stroudsburg couple and one Beaver Meadows man Thursday on charges they conspired to manufacture and distribute heroin in Monroe County. Michael Blas, 32, of East Stroudsburg, his wife Lacy Martin, 29, also of East Stroudsburg and Daniel Novak, 36, of Beaver Meadows were charged with possession and conspiracy with the intent to deliver about 15 bricks of heroin.

