Things to do, Tuesday, May 16, 2017
In Defense of Dogs: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Barrett Paradise Friendly Library, 6500 Highway 191, Cresco. Walter Stoffel, author of ”Lance: A Spirit Unbroken,” a memoir about the unorthodox rescue of an unorthodox dog will share stories about Lance, a Border Collie.
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes
|1 hr
|Nelson
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|2 hr
|Al Busillo
|668
|Cheers and Jeers
|9 hr
|Chimichanga
|2
|Show hospital price listing.
|May 9
|ralph
|1
|Rebuild luzerne county.
|May 6
|Cynthia lyn
|5
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 6
|Cynthia lyn
|8
|East Bangor Dumping... (Jun '16)
|Apr 20
|Nhugs
|4
