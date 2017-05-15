Ten vie for four school board seats
Ten candidates are running for a seat on the Stroudsburg School Board, but voters will choose just four - enough to set a majority for the seven-member board. The current candidate-to-seat ratio is matched only by the race for Superior Court judge, a county office.
Comments
