Stroudsburg mayor signs in support of...

Stroudsburg mayor signs in support of Planned Parenthood

1 hr ago Read more: Pocono Record

A bipartisan group of 106 mayors from 28 states, including Stroudsburg's Mayor Tarah D. Probst and 16 others from Pennsylvania, have signed a letter to congressional leaders opposing efforts to "defund" Planned Parenthood, according to the family planning organization. "Defunding Planned Parenthood would have a devastating effect, preventing millions of people with Medicaid coverage from accessing basic health care including birth control and cancer screenings at Planned Parenthood health centers," said the letter, dated Wednesday.

