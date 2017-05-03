Stroudsburg man indicted in federal drug case Updated at
A federal grand jury has indicted Jackie Johnson, 31, of Stroudsburg, on charges of distributing heroin and cocaine in Monroe County between July and December, federal authorities said. The case results from an investigation by the FBI and state police.
