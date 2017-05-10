Senior Fitness Walk set for Stroudsburg Updated at

Senior Fitness Walk set for Stroudsbu...

Senior Fitness Walk set for Stroudsburg

1 hr ago Read more: Pocono Record

The 21st annual Senior Fitness Walk will be held Wednesday, May 17, at the Pocono Family YMCA, 809 Main St., Stroudsburg. Preregistration is suggested, though participants may register the day of the walk at 9 a.m. The walk begins at 10:15 a.m. The event is a joint effort by the Pocono Family YMCA, Retired Senior Volunteer Program, The Monroe County Aging Office, and Health & Wellness Program.

