Schliers buy Alpine Resort
Jim and Linda Schlier on Monday bought Alpine Resort in Price Township from previous owner Kevin Fabiano for $412,500. "It was a steal," said Michael Baxter Jr. of Michael Baxter & Associates in Stroudsburg, who worked with father Michael Baxter Sr. and fellow associate Deron Erney on the sale.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch out for demon possed people.
|16 min
|Bob
|1
|Cheers and Jeers
|7 hr
|Cynthia lyn
|6
|Stroudsburg Topix is DEAD (Sep '16)
|May 19
|Dancing In The St...
|2
|OFFICIAL Eric Frein (white Chris Dorner) Discus... (Sep '14)
|May 19
|Dancing In The St...
|84
|Reports of creepy people dressed like clowns fl... (Sep '16)
|May 19
|Ewwww
|5
|Diners Flock To Leiby's Restaurant After It Reo...
|May 19
|Leibys
|1
|Aspen Dental's MouthMobile helps veterans
|May 19
|Avoid Fluoride
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC