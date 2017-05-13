Scene: Center for Vision Loss honors donors
New Helen Keller Society members Andrea and Doug Yingling and Tim Fox talk with Gary Pave , a member of the Center for Vision Loss Endowment Foundation board, during the 'Something Worth Celebrating' donor appreciation event April 25 at Lehigh University Art Galleries. New Helen Keller Society members Andrea and Doug Yingling and Tim Fox talk with Gary Pave , a member of the Center for Vision Loss Endowment Foundation board, during the 'Something Worth Celebrating' donor appreciation event April 25 at Lehigh University Art Galleries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Show hospital price listing.
|May 9
|ralph
|1
|Rebuild luzerne county.
|May 6
|Cynthia lyn
|5
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 6
|Cynthia lyn
|8
|East Bangor Dumping... (Jun '16)
|Apr 20
|Nhugs
|4
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|facepalm Friday
|663
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar '17
|Rubicon con
|1
|Shawnee Academy to close (Feb '11)
|Mar '17
|Onelove814
|12
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC