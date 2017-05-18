REVIEW: Good Charlotte's music at Sherman Theater in Stroudsburg is still too good to be oldies
After a six-year hiatus, the band's concert Tuesday at Sherman Theater in Stroudsburg showed there's still interest in the band, as a near-sellout crowd of perhaps 1,500 filled the theater and responded enthusiastically to the band. It also showed how good some of pop-punk was, as songs such as "The Anthem," "Girls & Boys" and "Lifestyles of the Rich and the Famous" still not only were as catchy as when they were released 15 years ago, but still sounded good.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|2 hr
|Cynthia lyn
|9
|Cheers and Jeers
|2 hr
|Cynthia lyn
|4
|Toilet shot in bar named Shooters (Aug '11)
|11 hr
|Cynthia lyn
|21
|Reports of creepy people dressed like clowns fl... (Sep '16)
|11 hr
|Cynthia lyn
|4
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Tue
|Ann
|670
|former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes
|Mon
|Nelson
|1
|Show hospital price listing.
|May 9
|ralph
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC