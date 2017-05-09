Pool Businesses Gearing Up for Summer Rush
It might not feel like it, but in a couple weeks, many pools will be open and swim season will be here. And even though it's been cold, experts say now is actually the best time to open your pools for the season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Show hospital price listing.
|May 9
|ralph
|1
|Rebuild luzerne county.
|May 6
|Cynthia lyn
|5
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 6
|Cynthia lyn
|8
|East Bangor Dumping... (Jun '16)
|Apr 20
|Nhugs
|4
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|Apr '17
|facepalm Friday
|663
|WILK, Steve Corbett part ways
|Mar '17
|Rubicon con
|1
|Shawnee Academy to close (Feb '11)
|Mar '17
|Onelove814
|12
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC