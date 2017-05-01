Police: Man Wanted After Brutal Attac...

Police: Man Wanted After Brutal Attack on Woman

Monday May 1 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Police say Leo Gardner, 47, of Stroudsburg assaulted a woman on April 26 after the two were driving to a friend's home near Effort. The woman told police Gardner stopped the vehicle and attacked her, dragged her out of the vehicle, bit her face, and put his thumbs in her eyes.

