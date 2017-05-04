Pocono Twp. primary election outlook Updated at

Pocono Twp. primary election outlook ...

One two-year term and two four-year terms are up for grabs on May 16th's Pocono Township primary. Running for the single two-year term is current Commissioner Vice-Chairman and democrat Robert DeYoung, and republicans Ellen Gnandt, a current commissioner, Jerrod Belvin and former Commissioner Chairman Richard Wielebinski.

