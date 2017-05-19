People Of Different Faith Start Conversation On Religious...
The dinner was organized by members of the Muslim community in Stroudsburg as a way to open a dialogue among different religions. "It's uncomfortable to talk about these things sometimes but I think when we lay down the ground rules of respect and compassion some amazing dialogue can take place," said Sarah Khan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stroudsburg Topix is DEAD (Sep '16)
|13 hr
|Dancing In The St...
|2
|OFFICIAL Eric Frein (white Chris Dorner) Discus... (Sep '14)
|14 hr
|Dancing In The St...
|84
|Reports of creepy people dressed like clowns fl... (Sep '16)
|14 hr
|Ewwww
|5
|Diners Flock To Leiby's Restaurant After It Reo...
|18 hr
|Leibys
|1
|Aspen Dental's MouthMobile helps veterans
|23 hr
|Avoid Fluoride
|1
|Cheers and Jeers
|Thu
|Trump Your President
|5
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|Thu
|Cynthia lyn
|9
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC