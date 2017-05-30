Pennsylvania educator new principal of Foothills Elementary School
Maryville City Schools announced this week it has hired Pennsylvania native and veteran educator Karen Schito as the new principal at Foothills Elementary School. Schito has 22 years of experience as a K-8 teacher and administrator in northeast Pennsylvania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|check youtube for skytran.
|Thu
|simone
|1
|Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06)
|May 31
|Al Busillo
|671
|former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes
|May 29
|BobPasterniak
|2
|Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15)
|May 28
|Hehehehe
|10
|intersting places.
|May 28
|mike
|1
|Cheers and Jeers
|May 22
|fapper
|7
|Watch out for demon possed people.
|May 22
|Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Stroudsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC