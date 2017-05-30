Pennsylvania educator new principal o...

Pennsylvania educator new principal of Foothills Elementary School

Thursday May 25 Read more: Daily Times

Maryville City Schools announced this week it has hired Pennsylvania native and veteran educator Karen Schito as the new principal at Foothills Elementary School. Schito has 22 years of experience as a K-8 teacher and administrator in northeast Pennsylvania.

