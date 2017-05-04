Monroe man accused of stealing from...
Scott Madden, 47, of Stroudsburg, was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing recently before District Judge Colleen Mancuso of Brodheadsville. Madden faces charges on one count each of theft by unlawful taking or disposition, and theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received.
