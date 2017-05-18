Matthew W. Cully receives Eagle Scout Award Updated at
Matthew William Cully of Effort received his Eagle Scout Award during a Court of Honor sponsored by Pocono Services for Families and Children Head Start, The Mountain Center, 354 Memorial Blvd., Tobyhanna.
