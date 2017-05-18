Matthew W. Cully receives Eagle Scout Award Updated at

Matthew W. Cully receives Eagle Scout...

Matthew W. Cully receives Eagle Scout Award

Matthew William Cully of Effort received his Eagle Scout Award during a Court of Honor sponsored by Pocono Services for Families and Children Head Start, The Mountain Center, 354 Memorial Blvd., Tobyhanna.

