Man sentenced for human trafficking U...

Man sentenced for human trafficking Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Pocono Record

The prosecution said Eric Rolle of East Stroudsburg kept lost, scared, lonely women hooked on heroin, and posted pictures of them on online adult escort sites. The prosecution said the abusive, threatening Rolle told one woman's employer what she was doing, thus getting her fired and forcing her to depend on him as her only employer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stroudsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rebuild luzerne county. May 6 Cynthia lyn 5
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 6 Cynthia lyn 8
East Bangor Dumping... (Jun '16) Apr 20 Nhugs 4
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Apr '17 facepalm Friday 663
News WILK, Steve Corbett part ways Mar '17 Rubicon con 1
Shawnee Academy to close (Feb '11) Mar '17 Onelove814 12
Help the paper carriers out. Mar '17 Mark 1
See all Stroudsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stroudsburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Monroe County was issued at May 08 at 9:50PM EDT

Stroudsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stroudsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Stroudsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,881 • Total comments across all topics: 280,875,895

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC