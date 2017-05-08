Man sentenced for human trafficking Updated at
The prosecution said Eric Rolle of East Stroudsburg kept lost, scared, lonely women hooked on heroin, and posted pictures of them on online adult escort sites. The prosecution said the abusive, threatening Rolle told one woman's employer what she was doing, thus getting her fired and forcing her to depend on him as her only employer.
