Man bites off part of womana s nose

Man bites off part of womana s nose

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pocono Record

State Police say a man bit off the tip of woman's nose and has been charged with attempted murder in Jackson Township. Leo Arthur Gardner, 47 of Stroudsburg, was arrested at the scene on April 26. Brittany Ann Seitz, of Smithfield Township, was driving to a friend's house with Gardner before the attack began, the criminal complaint said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stroudsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) Apr 21 Now_What- 7
East Bangor Dumping... (Jun '16) Apr 20 Nhugs 4
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Apr 7 facepalm Friday 663
News WILK, Steve Corbett part ways Mar '17 Rubicon con 1
Shawnee Academy to close (Feb '11) Mar '17 Onelove814 12
Help the paper carriers out. Mar '17 Mark 1
News Who was Roger King? (Feb '08) Mar '17 Elaine 40
See all Stroudsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stroudsburg Forum Now

Stroudsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stroudsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Stroudsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,700 • Total comments across all topics: 280,722,590

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC