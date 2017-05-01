Man bites off part of womana s nose
State Police say a man bit off the tip of woman's nose and has been charged with attempted murder in Jackson Township. Leo Arthur Gardner, 47 of Stroudsburg, was arrested at the scene on April 26. Brittany Ann Seitz, of Smithfield Township, was driving to a friend's house with Gardner before the attack began, the criminal complaint said.
