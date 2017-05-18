Learn the history of a Cannons at Courthousea Updated at
Jim Werkheiser, most recent past president of the Pocono/Jackson Townships Historical Society, will present “The Cannons at Courthouse Square” at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Stroud Mansion, 900 Main St., Stroudsburg. For years, Werkheiser wondered why Monroe County was the only county in the entire Union with no monument or recognition of the Civil War.
