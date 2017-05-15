Hotel Renovation Forces Restaurant to Close
Usually on Main Street in Stroudsburg, you'll find people blocking the doors of Sarah's Corner Cafe and Jock n' Jill's, not a giant scaffolding. But while renovations continue on the Pocono Inne Town hotel, the scaffolding will be up and the doors to the both businesses will be closed at least until July.
