Four to plead guilty in Baruch College frat hazing death in Pennsylvania

Four defendants are due to enter guilty pleas on Monday in the 2013 fraternity hazing death of a Baruch College student in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains. Court documents showed that Sheldon Wong, 24, Charles Lai, 26, Kenny Kwan, 28, and Raymond Lam, 23, all ex-members of Pi Delta Psi, an Asian-American cultural fraternity at Baruch College in Manhattan, were due to plead guilty to charges in Monroe County Court of Common Pleas in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

