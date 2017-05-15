Four to plead guilty in Baruch Colleg...

Four to plead guilty in Baruch College frat hazing death in Pennsylvania

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Raw Story

Four defendants are due to enter guilty pleas on Monday in the 2013 fraternity hazing death of a Baruch College student in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains. Court documents showed that Sheldon Wong, 24, Charles Lai, 26, Kenny Kwan, 28, and Raymond Lam, 23, all ex-members of Pi Delta Psi, an Asian-American cultural fraternity at Baruch College in Manhattan, were due to plead guilty to charges in Monroe County Court of Common Pleas in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stroudsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) 11 hr Ann 670
News Cheers and Jeers 13 hr 30packaday 3
former Wilkes-Barre basketball star Mike Wilkes 19 hr Nelson 1
Show hospital price listing. May 9 ralph 1
Rebuild luzerne county. May 6 Cynthia lyn 5
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) May 6 Cynthia lyn 8
East Bangor Dumping... (Jun '16) Apr 20 Nhugs 4
See all Stroudsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stroudsburg Forum Now

Stroudsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stroudsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Stroudsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,263 • Total comments across all topics: 281,060,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC