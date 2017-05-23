Food pantry expands as area needs increase
The Pleasant Valley Ecumenical Network food pantry plans to open a newly acquired facility, which means increased services for the needy. The new location, on Route 209 in Brodheadsville, allows the network to expand its food and clothing pantries, while offering space to similar non-profits.
Stroudsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheers and Jeers
|Mon
|fapper
|7
|Watch out for demon possed people.
|Mon
|Bob
|1
|Stroudsburg Topix is DEAD (Sep '16)
|May 19
|Dancing In The St...
|2
|OFFICIAL Eric Frein (white Chris Dorner) Discus... (Sep '14)
|May 19
|Dancing In The St...
|84
|Reports of creepy people dressed like clowns fl... (Sep '16)
|May 19
|Ewwww
|5
|Diners Flock To Leiby's Restaurant After It Reo...
|May 19
|Leibys
|1
|Aspen Dental's MouthMobile helps veterans
|May 19
|Avoid Fluoride
|1
