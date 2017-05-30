FDNY EMTs, NYPD traffic agent busted ...

FDNY EMTs, NYPD traffic agent busted for insurance fraud

Friday May 26 Read more: New York Daily News

Four city employees who authorities say stole thousands in an insurance scam were indicted Friday on fraud and grand larceny charges. FDNY EMTs Kathyleen Roman and Reynaldo LaRuy, FDNY firefighter Herman Tyson and NYPD Traffic Enforcement Agent Ania Villalon allegedly forged physicians' or supervisors' signatures to file false insurance claims against the American Family Life Assurance Company.

