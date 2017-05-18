Ex-coach Gorman faces additional charges in Georgia Updated at
Already charged by Monroe County authorities with hundreds of counts of sexual offenses against two boys, a former Stroudsburg youth wrestling coach is now charged also by authorities in Georgia, where he allegedly committed additional offenses against the boys. As of Friday, Ron Gorman, 51, of Marietta, Ga., and formerly of Stroud Township, was still incarcerated in Monroe County Correctional Facility in lieu of $1 million bail .
