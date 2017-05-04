ESUa s graduate commencement speakers named Updated at

Dennis L. Riker, Ed.D., will be the keynote speaker for East Stroudsburg University's graduate commencement ceremony at 6:45 p.m. Friday in Koehler Fieldhouse. Serving as the Superintendent of Schools in the Nazareth Area School District, Riker has worked in the kindergarten through 12h-grade public education for 31 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.