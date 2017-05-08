ESU student develops new audio earplugs

ESU student develops new audio earplugs

37 min ago Read more: Pocono Record

East Stroudsburg University master's degree candidate Blaise Delfino earned first place in the collegiate sector of the TecBRIDGE Business Plan Competition with the design of ear-pugs that allows the wearer to adjust noise levels without taking the plug out of the ear. Delfino's company, Fader Plugs LLC, created first of its kind, patent-pending adjustable earplugs.

