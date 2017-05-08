ESU student develops new audio earplugs

East Stroudsburg University master's degree candidate Blaise Delfino earned first place in the collegiate sector of the TecBRIDGE Business Plan Competition with the design of ear-pugs that allows the wearer to adjust noise levels without taking the plug out of the ear. Delfino's company, Fader Plugs LLC, created first of its kind, patent-pending adjustable earplugs.

