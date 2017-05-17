Eastburg bust nets 92 bags of heroin
Police found 87 bags of heroin in a woman's bra and five more bags in her boyfriend's jeans Wednesday morning on North Green Street in East Stroudsburg. Karen Kemmerer, 33, and boyfriend Joshua LaBar, 27, are charged with possession with intent to deliver and other offenses.
