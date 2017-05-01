East Stroudsburg woman charged in infanta s injuries

An East Stroudsburg woman is charged with attempted murder and related offenses after her 6-week-old son was intubated and flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest for skull fractures and bleeding in the brain. Angelica Nicole Colon, 29, was arraigned Sunday on charges and placed in Monroe County Correctional Facility in lieu of $200,000 bail.

