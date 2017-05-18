East Stroudsburg Area School District announces Meritorious Hall of Fame Updated at

Six individuals who have brought honor and prestige to the East Stroudsburg Area School District, our community, and the world in which we live, will be honored with induction into the East Stroudsburg Area School District Meritorious Hall of Fame. The 2017 honorees are: Melissa Lear, Class of 1985; Jill Brink, Class of 1980; Brett R. Miller, Class of 1979; Alex Romagnoli, Ph.D., Class of 2002; Sue Oiler, Class of 1958; and Brittany Kross, Class of 2005.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.