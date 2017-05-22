Demolition in Stroudsburg to Make Way...

Demolition in Stroudsburg to Make Way for Rite Aid

Monday May 22 Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

The first part of a redevelopment project in Stroudsburg is underway. For the next few weeks, demolition crews will be on lower Main Street tearing down several buildings to make way for a new Rite Aid.

Stroudsburg, PA

