Crash victima s widow awarded $4 million Updated at

The Monroe County Court of Common Pleas approved a $4 million settlement involving a 2013 fatal crash on Interstate 80 in Pocono Township, when a construction vehicle used an emergency access road/highway turn around, killing a trailing driver who could not stop in time. The crash took the life of disc jockey Philip Caroselli, 41, of East Stroudsburg, who was returning home from a Mount Pocono gig, a sideline to his regular job as an account manager for Coca-Cola Bottling in Mount Pocono.

