Crash victima s widow awarded $4 mill...

Crash victima s widow awarded $4 million Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Pocono Record

The Monroe County Court of Common Pleas approved a $4 million settlement involving a 2013 fatal crash on Interstate 80 in Pocono Township, when a construction vehicle used an emergency access road/highway turn around, killing a trailing driver who could not stop in time. The crash took the life of disc jockey Philip Caroselli, 41, of East Stroudsburg, who was returning home from a Mount Pocono gig, a sideline to his regular job as an account manager for Coca-Cola Bottling in Mount Pocono.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Stroudsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why won't IHOP open a restaurant in Wilkes-Barr... (Feb '15) Apr 21 Now_What- 7
East Bangor Dumping... (Jun '16) Apr 20 Nhugs 4
News Hispanics mobilize against city immigration act... (Jun '06) Apr 7 facepalm Friday 663
News WILK, Steve Corbett part ways Mar '17 Rubicon con 1
Shawnee Academy to close (Feb '11) Mar '17 Onelove814 12
Help the paper carriers out. Mar '17 Mark 1
News Who was Roger King? (Feb '08) Mar '17 Elaine 40
See all Stroudsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Stroudsburg Forum Now

Stroudsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Stroudsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Stroudsburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,851 • Total comments across all topics: 280,772,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC