Coolbaugh hosts minimum wage hearing

How can Pennsylvania raise its minimum wage to something employees can survive on without shutting down small, non-corporate, independently owned businesses which don't get the tax-break subsidies that corporations do? The hearing was one in a series the Pennsylvania House Democratic Policy Committee is holding on the topic in communities throughout the state. Composed of Maureen Madden and seven fellow state representatives from other Pennsylvania legislative districts, the committee holds such hearings and serves as the catalyst to enacting major policy initiatives, such as current proposals to raise the minimum wage, put forth by House Democratic Caucus members.

