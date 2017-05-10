Applications for Chestnuthill Twp. constable due May 22 Updated at
A hearing regarding the appointment of a new constable in Chestnuthill Township has been pushed to Monday, June 5, 2017, according to an order released by the Monroe County Court of Common Pleas. Chestnuthill Township is again seeking applications to fill a vacant constable position once held by Grace Marks, who submitted her resignation in 2016.
