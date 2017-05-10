Aging hotel poses safety issues
The Pocono Inne Town, formerly Best Western on Main Street in the center of Stroudsburg has structural problems, forcing two local eateries to close for safety reasons. The restaurants, Jock 'n Jill's and Sarah's Corner Café, were given notice to close two weeks ago.
