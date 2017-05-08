4 more from region charged with welfare fraud
Two Northampton County residents and two Monroe County residents face felony charges filed in March involving welfare fraud, Pennsylvania's inspector general reports. Charges were filed against 67 people in the month and the state expects to recover about $252,000 in restitution, the news release said.
